Turkmenistan discussing creation of new transport corridor with neighboring countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Representatives of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia discussed the prospects of creating an international multimodal transport corridor during a meeting held on January 17 in the Russian region of Astrakhan, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Turkmendenizderyayollary Agency (Turkmen State Service of Maritime and River Transportation) Seyitguly Bayseyidov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of establishing regular cargo transportation on the Caspian Sea. They noted that the transportation of goods by sea will have a positive impact on the economic development of all participating countries of the project.

It was noted that part of the new transport corridor will start in Kyrgyzstan, then pass through the territories of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, and then through the Turkmenbashi International Seaport will reach Russia

Bayseyidov noted that the Turkmen Government is interested in cooperation and is ready to involve shipping companies in the project to increase cargo traffic on the Astrakhan-Turkmenbashi route, as well as to provide preferential services at the seaport.

Turkmenistan and the Astrakhan region of Russia agreed to build a logistics center of Turkmenistan in the Olya port in 2022. Currently, a plan for the construction of the center is being developed.