Turkmenistan Airlines increases number of flights to Russian Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Turkmenistan Airlines will increase the number of flights from Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) to Moscow (Russia) since the end of April this year, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, flights from Ashgabat to Moscow will be operated 4 times a week: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Previously, the airline flew to Moscow three times a week: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines flights from Ashgabat to Moscow land at Domodedovo Airport, located 45 kilometers southeast of the city center.

Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights from Ashgabat to Dubai (UAE), Beijing (China), New Delhi (India), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Istanbul (Türkiye), Kazan (Russia), and Moscow (Russia).