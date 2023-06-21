Turkmenistan, Slovakia discuss promising areas of bilateral partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Turkmenistan and Slovakia discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation, taking into account the priorities of state development of both countries, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed between the Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to Turkmenistan Viktor Boretsky.

During the meeting, the diplomat was informed in detail about the main directions of Turkmenistan's domestic and foreign policy, the large-scale transformations initiated by the head of state, as well as the implementation of major projects of regional and international importance.

The Ambassador was also familiarized with the structure and multilateral activities of the Parliament of Turkmenistan. In this context, mutual interest was expressed in intensifying inter-parliamentary ties, including through reputable international and regional organizations.

At the end of the meeting, Boretsky assured that, as the plenipotentiary representative of Slovakia in Turkmenistan, he would contribute to further building up a multifaceted partnership that meets the long-term interests of the two states and their peoples.