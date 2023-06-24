Turkmenistan, Italy discuss prospects for development of trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Turkmenistan and Italy discussed prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev and the Italian delegation headed by the Ambassador, Coordinator for Central Asia of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Gianluca Grandi

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for the development of Turkmen-Italian relations on a number of aspects of trade and economic cooperation.

The diplomats noted the fruitful cooperation between Turkmenistan and Italy within the framework of authoritative international structures, primarily in the UN and the EU.

The sides noted great opportunities for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation and the relevance of holding meetings and forums between entrepreneurs of the two countries.

In the context of the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in interstate relations, Hadjiev noted that this year a new composition of the Turkmenistan-Italy parliamentary friendship group has been formed, and, in this regard, it is proposed to intensify cooperation in this direction.

The development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Italy is an important aspect of bilateral relations between these two countries. Both sides show a desire to expand their economic, political, and cultural ties, which contributes to the creation of a mutually beneficial partnership.

In the economic sphere, Turkmenistan and Italy have extensive potential for cooperation. Italy, which is one of the largest trading partners of Turkmenistan in Europe, actively participates in various sectors of the country's economy.