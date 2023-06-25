Turkmenistan's foreign trade turnover demonstrates positive growth trend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Turkmenistan observed a 7.2 percent growth in its foreign trade turnover from January through May 2023 in comparison to the corresponding period in the previous year, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on June 10, 2023.

According to his statement, during the reporting period, retail trade turnover in Turkmenistan increased by 9.3 percent compared to the figure recorded in the first five months of 2022.

Furthermore, he noted that for large and medium-sized enterprises, the average monthly salary increased by 9.9 percent compared to the same period last year.

The meeting summed up the results of five months of work within the framework of the implementation of the national rural program, where it was noted that the construction of social facilities, housing, water treatment facilities, and engineering systems was successfully carried out throughout the country.