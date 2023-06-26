Turkmenistan's trade turnover with EU countries exceeds €200 mln

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries from January through March 2023 amounted to over 209.04 million euros, the source at Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

According to the information, these figures in the reporting period are 13.3 percent less than in the first three months of last year (241.11 million euros).

Turkmen exports to the EU amounted to almost 78.62 million euros from January through March 2023, which is 14.2 percent less than in the same months of 2022 (91.73 million euros).

Furthermore, Turkmenistan reduced imports from EU countries by 12.7 percent in the first three months of this year compared to January through March 2022 (149.38 million euros) to 130.42 million euros.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries in 2022 amounted to 1 billion euros, which is 25.9 percent less than in 2021 (1.35 billion euros).