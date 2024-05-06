Turkmenistan and Afghanistan weigh trade expansion

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 6. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discussed issues of increasing trade relations, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed between the Governor of the Afghan province of Herat Noor Ahmad Islamjar and the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Chairman of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Nokerguly Atagulyev during their visit to Afghanistan.

During the visit, the delegation from Turkmenistan visited marble processing plants in the industrial zone of Herat province, where they became acquainted with the production of local enterprises.

The Governor of Herat noted that the private sector of the province produces all products, and there are currently about a thousand factories in the city.

Meanwhile, earlier on April 26, a meeting was held in Kabul under the leadership of Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, and Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, at which the issue of creating a joint logistics center in Torghundi city was discussed.