Turkmenistan and Latvia explore new areas of collaboration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 22. Turkmenistan and Latvia discussed the current state and prospects for further cooperation in various fields, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Latvian Ambassador to Ashgabat Reinis Trokša.

During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Latvia in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as exchanged views on a number of topical issues on the international agenda.

Economic and social spheres were named among the priority vectors of interaction, where, in particular, the parties discussed the possibility of holding a regular meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial, scientific, and technical cooperation, organizing mutual business missions and cross-cultural days, as well as enhancing partnership in the field of education.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Latvia and Turkmenistan is developing in various fields, including economics, culture, and education.

Latvian ports, such as the port of Riga, play a key role in the transportation of Turkmen gas and oil to Europe, and Latvian companies are involved in the modernization of Turkmenistan's transport infrastructure.