Cargolux plans to increase number of flights to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 6. The Luxembourgian Cargolux cargo airline plans to increase the number of flights to Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between Cargolux Vice President Maxim Straus and representatives of Turkmenistan Airlines.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed cooperation in the field of personnel training in specialized training centers of the Luxembourg company.

To note, Cargolux Airlines International S.A. is one of the largest European transport airlines operating worldwide with scheduled services. The company also provides charter flights.

Cargolux is a member of the Association of European Airlines (AEA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year revealed their intentions to expand their flight routes from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to several exciting new destinations. These include Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

This year, Turkmenistan Airlines intends to fly to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.