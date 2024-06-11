Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Korean Business Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 11. A Turkmen-Korean Business Forum is being held in Ashgabat today as part of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol to Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to an official source, the special status of the forum was given by the participation of Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

Furthermore, the venue of the joint business forum was the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The subject of a detailed discussion will be the possibilities of developing trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Turkmenistan as part of a working visit to Central Asian countries such as Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

In line with these visits, South Korea plans to hold a six-party summit with Central Asian countries next year, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and hold the first series of meetings in South Korea.