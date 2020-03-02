Uzbekistan seeks help from US, China, Russia amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan expects to receive special testing equipment for detecting possible coronavirus infection, said Chief Doctor of the Republican Center of State Sanitary-Epidemiology Surveillance of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Almatov, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The country has already received such equipment from Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) and has signed an agreement for another batch.

Moreover, Uzbekistan has negotiated with the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which has promised to provide its own equipment. Uzbekistan has also held talks with China on the matter. Research Institute of Virology in Tashkent has direct agreements with the Institute of Virology in Wuhan (the origin of coronavirus spread).

Uzbekistan has 16 virological laboratories capable of detecting coronavirus. They are provided with the necessary diagnostic systems and facilities for rapid diagnosis.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 89,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 65 countries.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini