Uzbekistan to make strengthening relations with states of Central Asia priority

The main priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is to strengthen friendly and constructive relations with the states of Central Asia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov said, Trend reports referring to the press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On January 22, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov met with the adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on economic development, effective public administration, and international cooperation Suma Chakrabarti.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress in implementing the initiatives of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the ongoing large-scale reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable socio-economic development of the country and consistently improving the well-being of the people.

It was noted that today Uzbekistan is actively pursuing an open, mutually beneficial, and constructive foreign policy, which is being built taking into account the dynamically changing situation in the world and the region, as well as large-scale internal transformations.

The minister of MFA stressed that the main priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy is to strengthen friendly and constructive relations with the states of Central Asia.

“Uzbekistan's policy is aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region, solving key problems of regional security, including helping to resolve the situation in Afghanistan,” he said.

In addition, the interlocutors expressed their readiness to jointly implement the tasks set to develop international cooperation, promote economic diplomacy, and strengthen regional trade and economic cooperation.

