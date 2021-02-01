New type of COVID-19 found in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

‘British’ coronavirus strain was identified in a 10-year-old girl who returned from Dubai with her family on 23 January, Trend reports referring to the Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health of Uzbekistan.

Deputy Minister of Health, Head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare Service Bakhodir Yusupaliev said that this is the first case of registration of this type of COVID-19 in Uzbekistan.

It is reported that a rapid test at the airport tested positive, and she was referred to anInfectious Diseases Hospital.

On the same day, functional and clinical examinations were carried out and a diagnosis was made of the asymptomatic course of COVID-19. The rest of the family members did not have the coronavirus and are in home quarantine.

It was noted that at present the patient's condition is assessed as satisfactory, there are no complaints.

The Ministry of Health called on the population to be vigilant, wear medical masks correctly and regularly in public and workplaces, maintain social distance and wash hands with soap more often.

The Uzbeks were also asked to temporarily refrain from traveling abroad unless necessary.

According to the daily statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan as of February 1 of this year amounted to 78,755 people, of which 77,221 people recovered and returned to their families.

Currently, 913 patients are being treated in medical institutions.

