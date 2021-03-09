Uzbekistan, IDB discuss annual meeting of IDB governors board to be held in 2021 in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Islamic Development Bank (IDB) discussed a number of issues related to the preparation for the 46th Annual Meeting of the IDB Board of Governors this year in Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

The organization of the meeting was discussed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov, and the Secretary-General of the IDB Ghassan Al-Baba.

During the meeting, the parties considered the current state of the preparatory work, the course of the activities of the organizing committee, and specialized working groups consisting of representatives of the IDB, as well as ministries and departments from the Uzbek side.

Also, it was announced that the management of the Bank is currently considering the prospects for organizing the visit of the President of the IDB, Bandar Hajjar, to Uzbekistan in May this year to conduct a roadshow dedicated to the broad coverage of the upcoming meeting in international media and mass media.

It is expected that the event will be attended by about 2,000 people, including representatives of 57 member countries of the Bank, international organizations and financial institutions, foreign business circles, and the media.

It was noted that the event will attract the attention of the public to the socio-economic reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan, as well as expand the scale of cooperation with the IDB, bearing in mind the expansion of the Bank's support for the most important initiatives of the socio-economic policy of Uzbekistan and an increase in the Bank's investment portfolio in Uzbekistan.

