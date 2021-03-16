US experts to inspect physical condition of dams in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 16 March 2021 13:28 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

USACE (United States Army Corps of Engineers) will study the physical condition and integrity of the dams in Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions of Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to Dunyo news agency.

It is reported that the US experts on monitoring the safe functioning of hydraulic structures arrived in Uzbekistan on March 15.

According to the information, the US experts starting from March 15 to March 28, jointly with representatives of the Ministry of Water Resources, Uzbekhydroenergo JSC, the State Inspection for control and supervision of the technical condition and safety of operation of large and very important water resources, will inspect the Gissarak and Tupalang dams located in the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions within the framework of agreements reached with USACE.

It is noted that the experts will study the physical condition and integrity of these hydraulic structures, analyze the potential risks of failures in their functioning.

Along with the study of the technical documentation of the facilities, the experts plan to directly inspect the dams with modern equipment. Based on the results, it is planned to develop models of possible failures, analyze the consequences, as well as develop recommendations for technical monitoring and improving the safety level of dams.

Earlier USACE experts conducted online trainings for Uzbek specialists responsible for ensuring dam safety. During the trainings, new methods of ensuring the physical safety of hydraulic structures, monitoring their technical condition, analyzing the risks of breakthrough and other operational failures, early warning, as well as preventing and eliminating the consequences of emergency situations were explained.

