Daily average price of RON-80 fuel at Uzbek commodity exchange revealed

Uzbekistan 25 March 2021 09:52 (UTC+04:00)
Expert talks online security in Azerbaijan's e-commerce sector Economy 11:25
Prices for Azerbaijani oil rebound Finance 11:12
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Ichari Mushlan village (VIDEO) Politics 11:12
Equinor reveals payments to SOCAR in 2020 Oil&Gas 11:10
India grabs new oil supply to cut Mideast reliance as Opec+ keeps a check Other News 11:09
Will Conclude Teesta Agreement As Early As Possible: Foreign Secretary Other News 11:07
Top American Senator Seeks To Boost India-US Cooperation Other News 11:06
In a first, Indian Navy to participate in French naval exercise La Perouse, Quad allies to join Other News 11:05
South Korean defence minister to witness para jumping display in Agra, discuss projects during 3-day India visit Other News 11:03
Kazakhstan's exports to Israel down amid COVID-19 crisis Business 10:55
Kazakhstan defines new State Planning System Kazakhstan 10:45
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy spares Tenders 10:43
Some volumes of TAP gas went from Italy to Northern Europe Oil&Gas 10:32
Kazakh-Japanese uranium extracting venture to buy pumps via tender Tenders 10:23
Global diesel market to remain in surplus well into mid-2020s Oil&Gas 10:21
Iran to launch more projects in its free economic zones Business 10:15
Eurostat reveals volume of Italy’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:07
Russian Red Wings eyes launching flights to Azerbaijan Economy 10:07
Daily average price of RON-80 fuel at Uzbek commodity exchange revealed Uzbekistan 09:52
Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions Oil&Gas 09:52
Uzbekistan's foreign exchange reserves down Uzbekistan 09:51
TAP to be able to transport 1 bcm of hydrogen per year Oil&Gas 09:51
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 25 Uzbekistan 09:49
Iran remains committed to JCPOA - president's chief of staff Politics 09:47
Uzbek agro-industrial agency opens tender for well construction Tenders 09:35
Iran embassy receives 4th ‘Sputnik V’ consignment Iran 08:46
Georgian National Center Head: Third wave of Covid pandemic feasible Georgia 08:34
Kazakhstan reports 1,105 daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:25
Iran to form Supreme Investment Council Business 08:00
Turkey reports 29,762 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:43
Chinese, Saudi FMs discuss boosting bilateral ties, regional cooperation Other News 07:24
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS Other News 06:22
Uzbekistan reveals volume of electricity generated in 2M2021 Oil&Gas 05:20
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 30 mln - Johns Hopkins University US 03:23
At least 10 killed in southern Niger attacks: security source Other News 02:28
Iraq sets daily record of 6,051 new COVID-19 cases Arab World 01:35
Indian PM to visit Bangladesh on March 26-27 Other News 00:36
Passenger transportation indicators down in Kazakhstan Transport 00:11
Finland proposes home lockdown for Helsinki residents for first time during pandemic Other News 24 March 23:41
UN says 15 aid workers killed in Somalia in 2020 World 24 March 22:44
Uzbekistan reveals imports structure for 2M2021 Uzbekistan 24 March 21:52
Iran increases production of anti-coronavirus products Society 24 March 21:48
Press-conference titled “Significance of peace and trust in modern world” was held in the MFA of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 24 March 21:32
Kazakhstan's coal, oil production down year-on-year Business 24 March 21:19
Iran's saffron production affected by lack of access to big markets - Iranian National Saffron Council Business 24 March 21:18
Malaysian Airlines interested in developing co-op with Uzbekistan Transport 24 March 21:17
EU sharpens coronavirus vaccine export rules as third wave builds Europe 24 March 21:03
Germany's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 75,000 Europe 24 March 20:15
Georgia reports 450 coronavirus cases, 254 recoveries, 8 deaths Georgia 24 March 19:42
COVID-19 jabs curb severe cases but variants thrive in Turkey Turkey 24 March 19:26
WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge arrives in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 24 March 19:10
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 24 Iran 24 March 18:48
Belgium imposes new lockdown to fight third COVID-19 wave Europe 24 March 18:44
Azerbaijan confirms 1,185 more COVID-19 cases, 478 recoveries Society 24 March 18:06
EU sharpens COVID vaccine export rules as third wave of infections rises Europe 24 March 18:00
EU court backs Lego in German design rights case Europe 24 March 17:30
AstraZeneca vaccine doses found in Italy, export ban on table - French official Europe 24 March 17:27
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli district's Ishyghly village (VIDEO) Politics 24 March 17:19
Turkey to continue closely monitor compliance with agreements on Karabakh - President Erdogan Politics 24 March 17:18
Kazakhstan sees decrease in passenger transportation via railways amid COVID-19 Transport 24 March 16:31
Azerbaijani team to take part in European Artistic Gymnastics Championship in Switzerland Society 24 March 16:31
Lufthansa announces resuming regular flights to Azerbaijan from June 2021 Transport 24 March 16:30
Turkish Nuru-Tech seeks to introduce its solutions in Azerbaijan Economy 24 March 16:23
Number of vaccinated Azerbaijani citizens revealed Society 24 March 16:22
Azerbaijani oil prices decline Finance 24 March 16:22
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Georgia despite COVID-19 Business 24 March 15:56
Kazakhstan's major mining company sees potential in supporting junior market Business 24 March 15:55
Iran publishes data on foreign currency operations Business 24 March 15:55
Gas condensate reserves discovered in Azerbaijani Shafag-Asiman structure Oil&Gas 24 March 14:53
India, Afghanistan to share experience on modern approach to public service recruitment Other News 24 March 14:43
Azerbaijani Ombudsperson responds to HRW on allegations of mistreatment of Armenian POWs Politics 24 March 14:22
Footage from Yukhary Mollu village of Azerbaijan's Gubadly district (VIDEO) Society 24 March 12:57
Total market capitalization of companies on stock exchange in Uzbekistan grows Uzbekistan 24 March 12:56
Uzbek currency rates for March 24 Finance 24 March 12:56
Mexico thanks Indian government for sending 870,000 Covid-19 vaccines Other News 24 March 11:57
India Afghanistan discuss expansion of ties Other News 24 March 11:51
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company opens tender to buy filters Tenders 24 March 11:31
Kazakhstan's broad money value down month-on-month Finance 24 March 11:30
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to China amid COVID-19 Business 24 March 11:30
Azerbaijan welcoming TMTM's development in transit via Ukraine, Poland Transport 24 March 11:30
Armenia creates problems for international community by its actions - Russian expert Commentary 24 March 11:29
Azerbaijan reveals number of channels for mandatory relaying via IPTV, cable network ICT 24 March 11:29
Uzbekistan introduces number of quarantine restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 Uzbekistan 24 March 11:25
FAO launches new project to improve Azerbaijan’s food safety system Economy 24 March 11:24
Uzbekistan reveals investment projects to be implemented in Khorezm region Uzbekistan 24 March 11:24
Direct investment in capital market supports production in Iran - Securities and Exchange Organization Business 24 March 11:21
Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran talks JCPOA Nuclear Program 24 March 11:19
Implementation of e-gov't in Iran to support production, says Iranian President Business 24 March 11:18
Foreign investment double in Iran's capital market Business 24 March 11:18
Central Bank of Iran prepared for difficult conditions, says governor of CBI Business 24 March 11:17
Iran to vaccinate whole country in 6 months – MP Society 24 March 11:17
Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina building interconnection to get Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 24 March 11:00
Armenia's refusal to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan - very aggressive act, says expert Commentary 24 March 10:41
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan’s oil transportation to Turkey down y-o-y Oil&Gas 24 March 10:34
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for March 24 Uzbekistan 24 March 10:33
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spares for safety valves via tender Tenders 24 March 10:32
More Azerbaijani enterprises allowed to export tomatoes to Russia Economy 24 March 10:30
Iran's Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company starts re-extraction Oil&Gas 24 March 10:28
Oil steadies, recovery stunded by European lockdowns, US stockbuild Oil&Gas 24 March 10:23
Equinor’s purchases fall by almost 30% due to lower average prices for liquids, gas Oil&Gas 24 March 10:16
