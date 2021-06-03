Uzbekistan imports $113.7 million worth of passenger cars in Jan-Apr 2021

The import of foreign-made cars has increased compared to the corresponding period of 2020, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-April 2021, Uzbekistan imported $113.7 million worth of passenger cars.

Imports were made mainly from:

China - $39.5 million

South Korea - $30.4 million

Russia - $22.1 million

Thailand - $6.6 million

Germany - $3.3 million

Poland - $3.1 million

USA - $2.8 million

Japan - $1.8 million

Kazakhstan - $1.7 million

Lithuania - $1.1 million.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan spent $3.4 million on the import of electric vehicles, the committee added.