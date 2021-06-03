Uzbekistan imports $113.7 million worth of passenger cars in Jan-Apr 2021

Uzbekistan 3 June 2021 23:52 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan imports $113.7 million worth of passenger cars in Jan-Apr 2021

The import of foreign-made cars has increased compared to the corresponding period of 2020, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the State Statistics Committee, in January-April 2021, Uzbekistan imported $113.7 million worth of passenger cars.

Imports were made mainly from:

China - $39.5 million
South Korea - $30.4 million
Russia - $22.1 million
Thailand - $6.6 million
Germany - $3.3 million
Poland - $3.1 million
USA - $2.8 million
Japan - $1.8 million
Kazakhstan - $1.7 million
Lithuania - $1.1 million.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan spent $3.4 million on the import of electric vehicles, the committee added.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 3
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 3
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 2
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 2
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 1
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 1
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
European Commission unveils plan for new digital ID wallet Europe 01:09
U.S. State Dept approves potential $3.5 bln helicopter sale to Australia - Pentagon US 00:31
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported through Turkish Ambarli port Turkey 00:02
Uzbekistan imports $113.7 million worth of passenger cars in Jan-Apr 2021 Uzbekistan 3 June 23:52
Delta variant now "dominant" in the UK Europe 3 June 23:40
WHO says new COVID-19 surges threatening Africa's health systems Other News 3 June 23:08
Turkey’s annual inflation rate at 16.59% in May Turkey 3 June 22:42
Biden announces sharing plan for 25 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses US 3 June 22:25
Eurasian Business Forum: Spotlight into Kazakhstan Business Forum held in Dubai Kazakhstan 3 June 22:05
Tajik and Uzbek business circles hold meeting in Dushanbe Tajikistan 3 June 22:03
Visit of business delegation from Austria to Kyrgyzstan discussed in Vienna Kyrgyzstan 3 June 22:00
Georgia elected to Executive Council of UNWTO for 4 years Georgia 3 June 21:59
Uzbekneftegaz: Issues of implementation of innovations in the oil and gas sector were discussed with representatives of the UN Commission Uzbekistan 3 June 21:42
Work to resolve situation in Karabakh region continues every day - Russian Foreign Ministry Politics 3 June 21:30
Turkmen company starts production of soaps under Älem brand Turkmenistan 3 June 21:15
Iran increases investments in Mazandaran Province Business 3 June 21:14
ADB, Turkmenistan step up efforts to deepen regional co-op on CAREC platform Business 3 June 21:14
Roadmap for co-op between Senates of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed in Tashkent Kazakhstan 3 June 20:32
Court hearing on case of Lebanese mercenary who fought in Karabakh to be held soon Azerbaijan 3 June 20:14
Russia’s Lukoil holding talks to join Dostlug project Oil&Gas 3 June 20:00
Turkey’s export of cars to Iran up Turkey 3 June 19:35
Georgia elected to UNWTO Executive Council for 4 years Georgia 3 June 19:27
Belgian Ambassador Completes Diplomatic Mission in Tajikistan Tajikistan 3 June 19:22
Kyrgyzstani medics may be employed in Germany Kyrgyzstan 3 June 19:15
Georgian ISET-PI predicts increase in real GDP Business 3 June 19:06
Uzbekistan receives two seismic stations from US Uzbekistan 3 June 19:06
Turkmenistan’s import of cars from Turkey down Turkey 3 June 19:03
Baku hosts 13th Meeting of Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue (PHOTO) Politics 3 June 18:50
Volume of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange up for year Finance 3 June 18:49
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee fulfills forecast on budget revenues Transport 3 June 18:35
French newspaper publishes article about roads under construction in Karabakh region Politics 3 June 18:15
Azerbaijan sees growth of compulsory civil liability insurance of auto Finance 3 June 18:06
Cost of mobile Internet in Georgia decreases ICT 3 June 18:05
Turkish president receives delegation of Azerbaijani ruling party Politics 3 June 18:00
Russian community of Azerbaijan criticizes statement of Russian official Politics 3 June 18:00
Oman announces 1,173 new COVID-19 cases Arab World 3 June 17:56
Georgia, Ukraine to further strengthen ties in tourism, logistics and transport fields - PM Business 3 June 17:56
Georgia may lose function of regional auto hub Business 3 June 17:55
Geostat reveals volume of trade turnover between Georgia and Ukraine Business 3 June 17:54
Uzbekistan establishes agency for technical regulation and metrology Uzbekistan 3 June 17:54
Georgian Railway places new Eurobonds on London Stock Exchange Finance 3 June 17:53
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider priority projects in trade and logistics Transport 3 June 17:49
Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency, Russian fund reach co-op agreement Business 3 June 17:47
Olive plantations to be set up in several districts of Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region Uzbekistan 3 June 17:45
Azerbaijan negotiating to attract investments in non-oil sector Business 3 June 17:45
President of Democratic People's Republic of Korea congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 3 June 17:45
Baku Stock Exchange issues 5M2021 data on operations with corporate securities Finance 3 June 17:42
Number of passengers of first Perm-Baku flight disclosed Transport 3 June 17:40
Iranian President inaugurates several projects in agriculture sector Business 3 June 17:36
Any positive outcome of Russia-US summit may be a breakthrough — senior diplomat Russia 3 June 17:32
Baku Stock Exchange unveils 5M2021 data on transactions in gov't securities Finance 3 June 17:32
Gong raises $250 million at $7.2b valuation Israel 3 June 17:31
EU nations agree air traffic reform to cut aviation emissions Europe 3 June 17:30
Georgia sees increase in export of blueberries Business 3 June 17:29
Azerbaijan shows footage from Iskandarbayli village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 3 June 17:24
Central Bank of Uzbekistan notes growth in share of non-performing loans Finance 3 June 17:21
Georgia’s sovereign rating gradually improves - NBG Business 3 June 17:21
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy tires via tender Tenders 3 June 17:12
ADB talks new project with Turkmenistan, related to lending, non-lending products Finance 3 June 17:09
Armenian foreign ministry facing collapse Armenia 3 June 16:54
Armenia's acting PM looking for support in Paris before parliamentary elections in Armenia Politics 3 June 16:54
Central Bank of Azerbaijan expanding digital solutions from instant payment system Finance 3 June 16:53
Azerbaijan assessing damage caused by Armenia to water sector in liberated lands (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 3 June 16:51
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 3 Society 3 June 16:46
Great to return to Baku streets - Williams Racing's chief engineer about F1 Grand Prix Society 3 June 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 cases, 445 recoveries Society 3 June 16:41
Azerbaijani official talks restoration of water reservoir in liberated village (Exclusive) Economy 3 June 16:34
Global Stats names most popular browser in Azerbaijan as of May 2021 ICT 3 June 16:33
China, Azerbaijan linked by bonds of traditional friendship, co-op - MP Politics 3 June 16:24
Azercell creates new career opportunities for the students (PHOTO) Economy 3 June 16:17
Review of Turkmenistan’s agriculture since beginning of 2021 Business 3 June 16:08
Ministry of Energy, bp to co-op on solar energy project in Azerbaijani Zangilan, Jabrayil (PHOTO) Economy 3 June 16:08
IsDBI – Al Maali Report Spotlights Leveraging Fintech to Bridge Islamic Finance and Sustainability Economy 3 June 16:04
Georgia doing its best to become transport corridor for Eurasia Transport 3 June 15:54
Iran plans to increase export of engineering services to Iraq Business 3 June 15:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates newly elected president of Israel Politics 3 June 15:39
Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia hold political consultations Politics 3 June 15:35
TRACECA states informed about concept of railway container traffic dev't until 2030 Transport 3 June 15:23
Net foreign assets of Azerbaijani commercial banks grow for year Finance 3 June 15:23
Logistics co ETGA raises NIS 130m in TASE IPO Israel 3 June 15:21
U.S. appeals court leaves CDC residential eviction ban in place US 3 June 15:19
Qatar's Commercial Bank to up stake in National Bank of Oman to 50.1% Arab World 3 June 15:13
Iran shares data on number of jobs created by R&D companies Business 3 June 15:13
UAE non-oil private sector recovery continues but pace softens slightly Arab World 3 June 15:09
Crow Holdings considers investing in number of sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy Uzbekistan 3 June 15:07
Georgia, CoE focus on close and productive cooperation Business 3 June 15:02
Italian racer talks reaching F1 qualification finals in Baku for first time Society 3 June 14:56
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 3 June 14:49
WB announces date of approval of big project for Azerbaijan Finance 3 June 14:44
Azerbaijan plans to increase export of goods to Arab countries Business 3 June 14:43
Iran Cell and Parsian Bank to develop cooperation Business 3 June 14:39
Several Georgian companies receive status of 'international company' Business 3 June 14:25
Iran discloses details of cargo transportation from Mazandaran Province Transport 3 June 14:22
Prospects for development of Azerbaijani-Turkish military co-op discussed (PHOTO) Society 3 June 14:21
Azerbaijan, WHO exchange views on potential spheres of co-op (PHOTO) Politics 3 June 14:20
Funds for implementation of agricultural projects in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region revealed Uzbekistan 3 June 14:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 3 Society 3 June 14:13
Serbia to produce four mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine in six months Europe 3 June 14:06
SOCAR supplies up to 4,000 tons of Lithuanian gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 3 June 14:03
Azerbaijan building houses destroyed by Armenian Armed Forces in Aghdam - Trend TV Politics 3 June 13:58
All news