Uzbekistan 17 June 2021 16:53 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan improves indicators in UN sustainable development index

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan improved indicators on 9 out of 17 goals in the UN Sustainable Development Index, Trend reports with reference to UN Sustainable Development Index report.

According to the UN report, Uzbekistan took the 77th position in the UN sustainable development rating, which examines the achievements of 165 countries in 17 socio-economic indicators.

It is noted that countries are ranked by their overall score. The overall score measures the cumulative progress of a country towards all 17 sustainable development goals. The score can be interpreted as the percentage of achieving these goals. A score of 100 means that all goals have been met.

Thus, according to the rating, Uzbekistan scored 69.84 points and improved indicators on 9 out of 17 goals that determine the country's sustainable development in the economic, social and environmental spheres.

Over the year, Uzbekistan has made progress in the following areas - absence of poverty, health and wellness, quality education, gender equality, pure water, affordable and clean energy, industry innovation and infrastructure, climate movement, peace, justice and strong institutions.

At the same time, the following indicators have remained largely unchanged from last year in the country - decent work and economic growth, hunger, reduction of social inequality, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, ecology.

---

Tags:
