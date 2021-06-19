Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for June 19 in Uzbekistan increased to 105,610, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 101,311 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 718 have died.

At the moment, 3,581 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 132 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 66 cases in the Surkhandarya region, 60 cases in the Samarkand region, 45 cases in the Tashkent region, 27 cases in the Jizzakh region, 13 cases in the Karakalpakstan Republic, 12 cases in the Bukhara region, eight cases in Andijan region, seven cases in Namangan region, three cases each in Fergana, Khorezm, Kashkadarya regions and three cases each were revealed in Navoi and Syrdarya regions.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

