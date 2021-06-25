Uzbekistan decides to strengthen quarantine restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Current quarantine restrictions in Uzbekistan will be strengthened and additional quarantine restrictions will be introduced, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

According to the decision of Special Republican Commission for combating coronavirus in Uzbekistan, starting from June 28 to July 12 restrictions are imposed on entry to Tashkent from neighboring regions by vehicles (cars and buses) in the absence of an urgent need.

Also, all entertainment facilities throughout Uzbekistan (restaurants, nightclubs, karaoke, billiard and computer rooms, and catering points) will work on schedule from 8:00 to 20:00 (GMT+5).

In addition, the Ministry of Health notes that the number of visitors in these establishments should not exceed 50 percent of the capacity.

This restrictive measure will not apply to the following categories of persons:

- registered or permanently residing in the territory of Tashkent;

- foreigners living (registered) in Tashkent;

- persons attending medical procedures;

- persons permanently working in Tashkent (if there is a document confirming the place of work);

- flying abroad through the Tashkent International Airport with a ticket;

- tourists and accompanying citizens;

- carrying cargo (agricultural, building materials, postal items of the Post of Uzbekistan);

- employees of the health care system and the sanitary-epidemiological service.

Moreover, the Commission announced the start of voluntary vaccination of all segments of the population of Tashkent over 18 years old against coronavirus infection at the expense of the state budget.

