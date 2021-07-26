Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Brazil appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Javlon Vakhabov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Brazil, Trend reports referring to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the US.

According to the information, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the US, Javlon Vakhabov, handed copies of his credentials of his appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Brazil with a residence in Washington to the Ambassador of Brazil to the US Nestor Forster.

Forster confirmed his readiness to make all the necessary efforts to comprehensively build up Uzbek-Brazilian relations, his interest in working out joint trade and economic projects in agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering, as well as to establish partnerships in the field of training.

Forster also noted the significant achievements of Uzbekistan in comprehensive development of the country in such a short time are impressive and significantly increase the attractiveness of the country for foreign partners.

Also, according to the ambassador, there is a huge untapped potential in many areas between Uzbekistan and Brazil, which must be realized through joint efforts.

In addition, the ambassador positively assessed the new conditions for doing business in Uzbekistan, the benefits and preferences provided by the government for foreign investors interested both in entering the country's market and in importing light industry products, as well as agriculture.

Forster was also interested in the current dynamics in Central Asia, in particular, Uzbekistan's good-neighborly policy in the region, aimed at establishing close relations with neighboring states, including with Afghanistan, strengthening the transport and logistics interconnection of the region, as well as stimulating trade and economic ties between representatives of business circles.

During the talks, the Brazilian diplomat welcomed the appeal of the Uzbek side to the Organization of American States in order to obtain the status of an observer country in the OAS (Organization of American States). In his opinion, the participation of Uzbekistan in the processes of the OAS will contribute to the establishment of closer partnerships with the member countries of this organization.

Trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Brazil is actively developing, over the past two years, the volume of trade turnover between our countries has grown by 78 percent, and the export of domestic goods to the largest economy of Latin America has increased sevenfold.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva