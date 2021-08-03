Employees in Uzbekistan refusing to be vaccinated may be suspended from work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

In Uzbekistan, an employer will have the right not to allow an employee to work in case of refusal to undergo preventive vaccinations in the presence of a threat of the spread of quarantine and other infectious diseases dangerous to humans, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

According to the information, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Uzbekistan aimed at ensuring the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population."

The amendments entered into force on August 3.

It is reported that the Article is supplemented by the rule: "In the event of a threat of the spread of quarantine and other infectious diseases dangerous to humans, on the basis of the decision of the Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Uzbekistan, preventive vaccination of the population can be introduced in the manner prescribed by law."

In addition, Article 113 “Suspension from work” of the Labor Code was supplemented with the provision that in case of refusal of an employee to undergo preventive vaccination (in the absence of contraindications for health reasons), introduced on the basis of the decision of the chief state sanitary doctor in the presence of a threat of spread of quarantine infectious diseases dangerous for a person, an employer has the right not to allow an employee to work.

The law was passed by the Legislative Chamber on July 27 and approved by the Senate on July 31. It is noted that the amendments were developed in connection with the need to contain the spread of COVID-19.

