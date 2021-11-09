Uzbek Aviation agency temporarily bans flights of Russian iFly Airlines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 9

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The Uzbek Civil Aviation agency temporarily banned flights of the Russian iFly Airlines to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry of Transport.

iFly Airlines sold air tickets for charter flights between the cities of Uzbekistan and Russia, without obtaining permission to operate them.

In November, the company sold tickets for flights in directionsfrom Moscow to Urgench, from St. Petersburg to Urgench, from Navoi to Moscow, from St. Petersburg to Navoi. Passengers arrived at the specified time at the airports and found out that flights were not on the schedule.

Uzbekistan Airports reported that on November 8, about 200 people gathered at the Navoi airport, who were going to take off iFly flights on the Navoi - Moscow and Navoi - St. Petersburg routes. They bought tickets that were not on the schedule. Later on, they were promised a refund for the tickets.

On November 5, about 300 people gathered at the Urgench airport. They had tickets for an iFly flight to Moscow that was not on the schedule. After the situation was resolved, an airplane was sent from Moscow.

The Ministry of Transport said that if the airline continues to violate the requirements, the operating permits issued to it will be canceled.