Uzbekistan restores electricity supply in number of its regions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.25
By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:
Electricity supply in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm regions of Uzbekistan has been fully restored, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.
According to the ministry, electricity supply has also been partially restored in Tashkent, Fergana, Andijan, Surkhandarya and Tashkent regions of the country.
Previously, it was reported that a large-scale power outage in Kazakhstan led to power outages in a number of cities in Uzbekistan.
