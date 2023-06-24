Qatar Airways plans to launch regular flights to Uzbek capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Qatar Airways is actively working on developing internal procedures for conducting regular flights on the route from Qatar's Doha to the capital of Uzbekistan Tashkent and vice versa, Ambassador of Qatar to Uzbekistan, Hassan bin Hamza Hashim said, Trend reports.

The remark was made following the ambassador’s meeting with the Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Ilhom Mahkamov. The event, as reported by the press service of the Ministry of Transport, aimed to discuss the establishment of regular air connections between the two countries.

Following the talks, both parties expressed their commitment to further negotiations once the internal procedures are completed.

These negotiations will focus on addressing the existing requirements and regulations necessary for the successful operation of regular flights between Doha and Tashkent.

Qatar Airways, headquartered in Doha, is the national airline of Qatar, with over 160 destinations.