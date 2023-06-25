Foreign investors create over 1.2k enterprises in Uzbekistan in 5M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Some 1,279 enterprises with foreign capital have been created in Uzbekistan from January through April 2023, Trend reports.

Among the leading countries in terms of the number of newly established enterprises in Uzbekistan are Russia, China, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and South Korea.

According to the information provided by the Statistical Agency, Russian companies rank first with 376 newly established enterprises, followed by China (245 new enterprises).

Türkiye also shows significant interest in the Uzbek market, having established 121 enterprises in the reporting period of 2023. Kazakhstan, South Korea, and other countries such as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, the US, and Germany have also contributed to the development of the Uzbek economy through the creation of new enterprises.

This positive trend reflects the trust of foreign investors in the potential and prospects of the Uzbek market. The establishment of new enterprises with foreign capital participation contributes to the development of economic sectors, the creation of new jobs, and technological progress. Uzbekistan continues to attract and support foreign investments, promoting economic diversification and strengthening international partnerships.

Meanwhile, the total number of newly established enterprises in Uzbekistan from January through May 2023 amounted to 40,100 (excluding farms and peasant farms). Of those, some 14,814 enterprises engaged in trade and commerce have been created in the country in the reporting year.