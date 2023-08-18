President of Uzbekistan commends Trans-Afghan railway

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 18. In an open dialog with entrepreneurs on August 18, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted the importance of the railroad passing through Afghanistan and called it "the optimal way for Uzbekistan," Trend reports.

One of the most acute problems for businesses is transportation costs. The existing roads are long and unsafe. Construction of the Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-China railroad 30 years ago would have allowed entrepreneurs to reduce costs and improve working conditions, the head of state noted during the meeting.

Also, the importance of the railroad passing through Afghanistan as the best, most economical, and safest way to South Asia was emphasized by Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He expressed hope that in the future, with two such railroads, Uzbekistan will be able to achieve economic sustainability and independence.

The current situation is not easy, including increased currency pressure. The president expressed the need to create conditions for entrepreneurs in the export and logistics spheres.

In addition, the Trans-Afghanistan Railway project was announced in 2018, but due to changes in the political environment in Afghanistan, its implementation has been delayed. With the start of practical work on the project in 2022, this railroad will open new routes for trade and reduce the time of cargo delivery between Uzbekistan and Pakistan from 35 days to 3-5 days.