Russian Aeroflot to renew flights to Uzbekistan’s region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. The Russian Aeroflot flag carrier airline will resume flights from Moscow to Uzbekistan’s Urgench, Trend reports.

Direct scheduled flights on the Moscow-Urgench-Moscow route will be operated on medium-haul Airbus A320 aircraft four times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The maiden flight is set to take off on December 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, according to Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian tourists visited the country between January and June 2023, accounting for 11.1 percent of the total tourist intake (3.1 million).

The number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan in 2022 will nearly triple that of the previous year, rising from 1.8 million to 5.2 million. Russia accounts for 10.9 percent of the total (567,700 people).

