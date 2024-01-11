Belgian Cofic outlines shots for starting fuel add-on production in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Local production of Oxytane fuel treatment supplement in Uzbekistan becomes a viable consideration contingent upon achieving substantial sales within the region, so the choice of the production location remains flexible, a source at the Belgian Cofic Consulting and Foreign Investment Coordination company told Trend.

The source noted that the prospect of Oxytane production becomes more feasible, if a major oil companies decide to exclusively sell diesel and gasoline with Oxytane through its gas stations.

"While many oil businesses may be unaware of Oxytane's potential benefits, its use leads in a large decrease in sales volume. Despite a small rise in diesel and gasoline prices to cover the expense of Oxytane integration, end-users experience minimum fuel usage savings of 20 percent or more," he said.

The company representative added that, initially, these prospects might not seem attractive to oil companies, but end-users, upon conducting their calculations, recognize the substantial price benefit derived from significant fuel savings.

"The low cost of supplementing Oxytane ensures an appealing profit margin for the end-user. Moreover, the use of the supplement promptly reduces toxic gas emissions by 90 to 95 percent, reaching 100 percent with continuous use. This presents a considerable environmental benefit, contributing to a more sustainable climate, and enhances the image and reputation of the oil company involved in fostering a greener environment," the source concluded.