UN GA greenlights tourism bill pushed forward by Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 28. The United Nations General Assembly unanimously approved the "2027: International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism" resolution on February 26 in New York City, Trend reports.

The resolution initiated by Uzbekistan was co-authored by more than 80 member countries of the Organization.

Experts from Russia, China, the United States, Türkiye, Germany, the UK, the EU delegation, Japan, Korea, Egypt, Brazil, and Argentina took an active part in consultations on coordinating the text of the document. Representatives of the UN member states noted the timeliness and relevance of presenting the resolution.

The main objective of the document is fully based on the thesis put forward by the president of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Samarkand session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in October 2023 on the sustainability and flexibility of tourism to meet the new problems and challenges of our time.

The resolution enshrines the principles voiced by the head of state on the important role of tourism in preserving the rich cultural heritage of different civilizations, strengthening peace and tolerance, and respecting the values of people.

Special attention is paid to the development of green tourism for the preservation of ecology and biodiversity and the reduction of atmospheric pollution.

The document resolves to declare 2027 as the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism and calls on UNWTO to work together with governments, UN entities, and regional organizations to take comprehensive measures for its successful implementation.

The resolution emphasizes the importance of sustainable tourism development, including ecotourism, which can contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, economic growth, full employment, rural development, and improved livelihoods of rural populations.

Furthermore, the resolution recommends that all stakeholders actively promote sustainable and resilient tourism as an important tool for poverty eradication, promoting the participation of women, youth, older persons, and persons with disabilities, enhancing economic opportunities, and generating decent jobs and income.

The document decides that the UNWTO should inform the UN General Assembly at its 83rd session (2028) on the implementation of this resolution, paying special attention to the evaluation of the International Year.

According to experts, the resolution put forward by Uzbekistan will mark the beginning of a new stage in the development of the tourism industry at the global level.