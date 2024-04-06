Uzbekistan, Toyota Tsusho Corporation moot wind energy project dev’t

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 6. Uzbekistan and Toyota Tsusho Corporation discussed the development of a wind energy project in the country, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, the issue was reviewed between the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov, and representatives of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

The sides also discussed the development of the digital economy.

Both parties paid attention to the issues in the field of ecology and the development of promising projects that aim to improve environmental protection and the effective management of natural resources.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power signed a Power Purchase Agreement on implementing the 200 MW Nukus-2 wind power project and associated battery energy storage system (BESS) in Uzbekistan.

According to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the cost of the project is estimated at $262.7 million. The duration of the contract is 25 years.