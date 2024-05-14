Uzbekistan, China talk on railroad construction through Kyrgyzstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Uzbekistan and China discussed aspects of the earliest possible start of the work on China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan railroad construction project, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with the delegation of China headed by Vice Premier of the State Council of China Liu Guozhong.

The sides considered the topical issues of developing multifaceted cooperation and deepening relations of strategic partnership. They also talked about the progress in the implementation of agreements reached following the summit visit of Uzbekistan's president to China in January this year.

During the meeting, the participants noted the fruitful results of the committee's activity: steady growth of trade turnover and attracted investments, increase in the frequency of regular flights, active organization of cultural events.

Both parties paid attention to the issues of ensuring balanced trade indicators, creating favorable conditions for the access of domestic products to the Chinese market, accelerating the implementation of important investment projects in strategic sectors of the economy, expanding regional cooperation, and implementing humanitarian, educational, and tourism programs.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover volume with China amounted to $3 billion from January through March 2024. This figure is 30.4 percent higher year-on-year ($2.3 billion in January–March 2023).

China ranks first among the countries with the largest volume of foreign trade turnover in Uzbekistan. The country’s share in the total volume of trade turnover in Uzbekistan accounts for 19 percent.