President of Uzbekistan to pay visit to Türkiye

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 4. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on June 6 at the invitation of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports, referring to Uzbek president's office.

As it is reported, the program of the visit envisages holding the third meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council chaired by the leaders of the two states in Ankara. The agenda of the summit includes matters of further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Turkish relations through comprehensive strategic partnership.

The sides will talk about enhancing practical interaction, especially increasing trade turnover, and advancing joint ventures in the industrial, green energy, electrical, textile, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and other sectors, including those covered by the public-private partnership program.

While reviewing current events in international politics, the two officials will discuss the importance of maintaining active cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Several bilateral documents are anticipated to be adopted by the conclusion of the visit.

Regarding Uzbekistan’s trade turnover volume with Türkiye, it amounted to $920.2 million from January through April 2024. This figure is 7.9 percent lower compared to the same period last year ($1 billion in January–April 2023).