Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China seal deal on joint promotion of railroad project

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 6. Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China signed an agreement on cooperation in the joint promotion of the railroad project, Trend reports.

According to Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, the agreement was signed by Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Transport and Communications Tilek Tekebaev, Chairman of the State Development and Reform Committee of China Zheng Shanjie and Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov.

The agreement advances project completion. It governs collaboration between the three countries on railroad financing, building, operation, and maintenance.

Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Kyrgyzstan, previously stated that building on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad line would begin in October of this year.

Zhaparov highlighted Kyrgyzstan's current logistical challenges, describing it as a "dead-end" state reliant on rail routes through Kazakhstan and Russia for international market access. He underscored that constructing a railway line would establish an independent transportation route for the country, opening up access to global markets.

Meanwhile, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad project is a strategic infrastructure project that will connect China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, creating a new overland transportation corridor between Central and East Asia.