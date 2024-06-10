US Trade Representative to pay visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 10. United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will pay a visit to Uzbekistan on June 11–12, Trend reports.

According to the US Trade Representative office, Tai will meet with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

After the meeting with the president, she will also hold meetings with Uzbekistan’s First Assistant to the President Saida Mirziyoyeva, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Employment and Poverty Reduction Behzod Musaev, Uzbek Forum members, and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The second day of the visit, the US Trade Representative will visit Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.

Tai will meet with Samarkand’s governor and participate in cultural site visits to major historical landmarks.

To note, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the US is as high as $257.3 million from January through April 2024. This figure has seen a significant jump of 31.2 percent, leaving the same period last year in the dust ($196.1 million in January–April 2023).

Uzbekistan's exports to the US totaled $69.4 million, while imports from the US reached $187.9 million during this period.