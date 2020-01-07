Iranian parliament adopts resolution against US

7 January 2020 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian parliament has adopted a resolution in third reading on Iran’s reciprocal steps against the US, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The decision was unanimously made Jan. 7 at the parliamentary session attended by 233 MPs. According to the decision, within the next two months, Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will receive 200 million euros from Iran’s National Development Fund.

Delivering speech in the Iranian parliament, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani said that the staff of the Pentagon of the US Department of Defense and all the related agencies and companies are to be considered members of terrorist groups.

Ali Larijani added that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and all forces and organizations subordinate to CENTCOM are also to be considered terrorist groups.

