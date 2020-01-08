Trump soon to make statement on Iran’s attacks

8 January 2020 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump will soon make a statement after Iran attacked US air base in Iraq, Trend reports citing CNN.

Trump is about to address the nation from the White House.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used Fateh-313 ballistic missiles in attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base.

These missiles were fired from Iran’s Kermanshah province (430 kilometers) because of its proximity to the military base.

The missiles have a range of 500 kilometers. Previous reports said that at least 80 US servicemen were killed in an attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). About 200 people were injured.

Ayn al-Asad Air Base was a strategic spot for the US and delivered support to drones from that base, the IRGC representative said.

Fifteen missiles were fired at 20 sensitive locations, Numerous drones and helicopters were destroyed.

