Iran to return students back from China amidst coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.31

Iran Civil Aviation Organization Spokesman has announced possible urgent flights to bring back Iranian students from China and reduction of the number of flights from China.

"The final decision depends on the Foreign Ministry; if it can reach an agreement with the Chinese government, the Civil Aviation Organization is ready to transfer the students back to Iran," said Reza Jafarzadeh, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"There is a plan for urgent flights from China to Iran and there will be no problem in transferring the student as fast as possible," the spokesman said.

"The inspection of coronavirus cases continues at Iran's international airports, especially at Imam Khomeini airport," Jafarzadeh added.

Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi indicated on Jan. 30 the measures to evacuate Iranian citizens from city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

"Evacuating Iranian citizens including students from this city is our main target, but the operation depends on agreement with Chinese government and international health regulations to avoid virus spread," he said.

The World Health Organization has upgraded coronavirus status from a regional to worldwide health emergency.

