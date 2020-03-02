Coronavirus bodycount in Iran continues to rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elnur Baghishov -Trend:

The number of deaths in Iran as a result of coronavirus (Covid 19) has reached 66, said Deputy Minister of Treatment and Medical Education Alirza Raisi. Trend reports citing IRINN.

According to Raisi,12 people have died over the past day.

The deputy minister said that 1501 people in general got infected, some 523 people were infected over the past day and 291 people recovered.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 89,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in at least 65 countries.