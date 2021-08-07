Slovakian President expresses readiness to develop bilateral relations with Iran

The President of the Slovak Republic in a message to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi voiced readiness to continue developing bilateral relations, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to the position of her country as a member of the European Union, Zuzana Čaputov expressed her words based on a mutual understanding and adherence to international standards.

She expressed her congratulations to Raisi, on his election as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The inauguration ceremony of Ebrahim Raisi as the 13th President of Iran, was held on Thursday evening (August 5th) in the presence of domestic and foreign guests in the Islamic parliament.