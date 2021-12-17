Iran, Hungary sign customs MoU

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Customs Administration spokesman announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on customs cooperation between Iran and Hungary, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"In the second meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hungary, which was held on December 14-15 and hosted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, the memorandum of understanding on Iran-Hungary customs cooperation was signed," Ruhollah Latifi said.

"This memorandum of understanding on customs cooperation was signed by Iran’s Economy Minister Ehsan Khandozi and Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó," he added.

Szijjártó arrived in Tehran on Thursday night and met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday.