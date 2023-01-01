UEFA introduces top scorers in 2022; Iran’s Taremi stands 4th

Striker of Iran’s national soccer team, Mehdi Taremi, who plays for FC Porto is among the top scorers for his club and country in 2022, Trend reports citing citing IRNA.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has released the names of the top scorers for club and country by the end of 2022, and Iran’s Taremi with 37 goals stood in fourth place.

France’s Kylian Mbappé, Norway’s Erling Haaland, and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski with 56, 46, and 42 goals were respectively ranked first, second and third.

Also, O Jogo newspaper published in Portugal has introduced Taremi as the best player of Primeira Liga, aka Liga Portugal, on the occasion of the end of 2022.