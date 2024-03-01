Iranian foreign minister votes in parliamentary elections (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has taken part in the ongoing election for the 12th Parliament and the 6th Council of Experts today, Trend reports.

The Iranian foreign minister cast his vote at a polling station set up at the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

Iran's parliamentary and Council of Experts elections started at 08:00 local time. The election is being held in 1,218 constituencies and at about 59,000 polling stations in 31 provinces.

Nearly 61.2 million (61,172,298) people are eligible to vote in the election.

A total of 15,200 people will compete for 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament. The current speaker of the Parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Council of Experts is a council that oversees the appointment, removal, and activities of Iran's Supreme Leader. A total of 144 candidates will compete for 88 seats on the Council of Experts. The current chairman of the Council is Ahmad Jannati.

