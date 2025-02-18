Iran ready to drive AI innovation for sustainable growth in Caspian region - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Iran is ready to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Caspian Sea region as part of its commitment to sustainable development, the country's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said, Trend reports.

During his speech at the 3rd Economic Forum of Caspian littoral countries’ prime ministers in Tehran, Aref highlighted Iran’s support for leveraging AI to promote progress in the region.

He further emphasized that Iran is also a proponent of strengthening cooperation among Caspian littoral countries through the utilization of new technologies and startup ecosystems.

According to Aref, there is a need for closer collaboration with startup companies in the Caspian region to foster sustainable development and the advancement of modern technologies.

The VP also mentioned that Iran supports investments in tourism development within the Caspian littoral countries, the simplification of visa procedures among coastal nations, and encouraging private sector participation and investments.

To note, the Caspian Sea Countries Economic Forum is being held in Tehran on February 17-18, with the participation of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel