Iran ready to dispatch specialized workforce to Finland

Iran has expressed readiness to send some skillful workforce to Finland based on legal frameworks in order to stop illegal migrations, an Iranian official says, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to mcls.gov.ir, Director General of the Ministry of Welfare and Social Security for international affairs Hamed Forouzan held talks with Finnish ambassador to Tehran and counsellor for foreign affairs of Finland’s Foreign Ministry on Friday.

Forouzan described long-term relations between Finland and Iran as a good opportunity to expand cooperation in different trade and economic fields.

He also expressed hope that Finnish ambassador to Tehran can play key role in paving the ground for dispatching Iranian specialized workforce to Finland.

There are over 170 employment agencies in Iran active in dispatching laborer to foreign countries, the Iranian official said, adding that one of the agencies gives services in Helsinki.

Based on statistics, around 7,000 Iranians are working in research and scientific fields in Finland, he noted.

Forouzan also mentioned that the Iranian workforce is young and specialized, which can be a good opportunity for the European country.

He is hopeful that establishing offices to provide Iranian workforce with employment services can pave the way for speeding up the procedures for absorbing Iranian laborers in Finland.

Kari Kahiluoto, Finnish Ambassador to Tehran, pointed to current legal obstacles in the way of dispatching Iranian workforce to Finland, noting that his country prioritizes this aim.

The ambassador said that corrupt groups have complicated the situation; so, the Finnish government imposed some restrictions on sending workforce to the European country, but the parliament follows up a plan to allocate more budget for absorbing foreign laborers.