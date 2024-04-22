Iran and Pakistan nod at broader links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. On the sidelines of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi's visit to Pakistan, Iranian and Pakistani officials signed eight documents on cooperation in various fields on April 22 in the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad, Trend reports.

It is reported that, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the signing ceremony for the cooperation documents.



According to the information, documents were signed to establish free trade zones at joint border crossings, cooperation in the film and media sector, cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine, cooperation in the field of security, cooperation and social security, cooperation in the field of standardization, cooperation in the field of legal affairs, and judicial assistance in civil and commercial affairs.

To note, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi left for Pakistan on a two-day visit.

