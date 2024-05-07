Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on May 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 21 currency prices grew while 11 fell compared to May 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,272 rials. On May 6, one euro was 45,197 rials.

Currency Rial on May 6 Rial on May 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,808 52,667 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,395 46,394 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,890 3,894 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,879 3,860 1 Danish krone DKK 6,069 6,062 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,625 136,655 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,095 15,095 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,295 27,439 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,374 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,105 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,752 30,693 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,254 25,244 1 South African rand ZAR 2,275 2,269 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,301 1,299 1 Russian ruble RUB 460 459 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,814 27,758 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,090 31,122 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,271 38,145 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,415 1,415 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,430 31,477 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,638 8,626 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,828 5,802 100 Thai baths THB 114,273 114,113 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,862 8,862 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,945 30,987 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,272 45,197 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,548 9,467 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,697 15,674 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,618 2,595 1 Afghan afghani AFN 581 581 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,845 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,690 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,437 73,498 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The exchange rate announced by the CBI to banks and exchange offices is called the SANA system. According to this system, one euro was worth 482,727 rials, and $1 was worth 447,838 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 450,725 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,149 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 606,000–610,000 rials, while one euro is about 654,000–657,000 rials.

