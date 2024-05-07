Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 7

Business Materials 7 May 2024 11:52 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on May 7, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 21 currency prices grew while 11 fell compared to May 6.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,272 rials. On May 6, one euro was 45,197 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 6

Rial on May 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,808

52,667

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,395

46,394

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,890

3,894

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,879

3,860

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,069

6,062

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,625

136,655

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,095

15,095

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,295

27,439

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,374

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,105

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,752

30,693

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,254

25,244

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,275

2,269

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,301

1,299

1 Russian ruble

RUB

460

459

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,814

27,758

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,090

31,122

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,271

38,145

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,415

1,415

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,430

31,477

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,638

8,626

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,828

5,802

100 Thai baths

THB

114,273

114,113

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,862

8,862

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,945

30,987

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,272

45,197

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,548

9,467

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,697

15,674

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,618

2,595

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

581

581

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,845

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,690

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,437

73,498

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The exchange rate announced by the CBI to banks and exchange offices is called the SANA system. According to this system, one euro was worth 482,727 rials, and $1 was worth 447,838 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 450,725 rials, and the price of $1 was 418,149 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 606,000–610,000 rials, while one euro is about 654,000–657,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more