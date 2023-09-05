Iran looking for solutions to break deadlock in nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The current Iranian government (which has been in power since August 2021) is looking for solutions to negotiate with the US in order to break the deadlock on the country's nuclear program, Trend reports.

As indicated in the analytical article of Iranian Khabaronline agency, within this framework, in the first stage, the Iranian government reached an agreement with the US on the exchange of prisoners against the background of the nuclear talks. In return, the US has agreed to unblock Iran's assets frozen in abroad due to the sanctions, and Iran's nuclear activities are intended to be continued at the level agreed upon by the US and in a limited manner.

"The exchange of prisoners between Iran and the US and the agreement on a number of mentioned issues can be considered a mini-agreement between the two countries. However, this agreement is contrary to the strategic plan of action adopted by the Iranian parliament for the economic development of Iran and the protection of the rights of the Iranian people. Because this plan envisages limiting Iran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of US sanctions against Iran," said the agency.

The article notes that any agreement that will lead to the well-being of the Iranian people becomes a certain hope in the country. However, until there is a comprehensive agreement such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), such short-term or mini-agreements cannot be trusted.

On January 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany). In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 and a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced ceasing to fulfill its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations.

On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

On September 5 of the same year, Iran announced its commitment to enrich uranium, using next-generation centrifuges and not to mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA.

On November 5, 2019, Iran announced to have taking the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.