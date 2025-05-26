Iran calls on European parties for constructive stance on nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ Iran has consistently urged European parties to adopt a constructive stance regarding its nuclear program, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

In his statement at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that Iran is always ready to continue negotiations with European parties and that a decision on the next round of talks needs to be made.

“Iran has never delayed in the negotiations. In our view, there is no obstacle to long-term discussions. The decision on this matter lies with the other parties. Iran is seriously engaged in dialogue to reach a fair agreement,” he said.

On November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) was held in Geneva. The second round of this dialogue was continued on January 13-14 in Geneva, where negotiations were held mainly on Iran's nuclear program. The third round was organized on February 24.

