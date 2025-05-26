Iranian MFA paints pros of cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26.​ The role and strategy of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been effective in maintaining ongoing cooperation between Iran and the agency, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei stated that Iran remains committed to continuing its collaboration with the IAEA. He announced that next week, the deputy of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials.

The spokesman emphasized that Iran has always taken a constructive stance toward cooperation with the IAEA and believes that this cooperation should be grounded in Iran’s legal obligations. He also expressed hope that Rafael Grossi would present his report at the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting without external pressure.

It should be noted that in March of the previous year, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement and issued a joint statement. The agreement stipulates that Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA falls under the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and related safeguards and that both parties must collaborate on issues related to the presence of enriched uranium materials within Iran’s nuclear program.

In March 2023, an agreement was reached between Iran and the IAEA, and a statement was issued. Under the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is aligned with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and safeguards, and both sides are expected to collaborate on the claims regarding the existence of enriched uranium in Iran's nuclear program.

On March 3, Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, mentioned during the IAEA Board of Governors' meeting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity by 93 kilograms, from 182 kilograms to 275 kilograms, compared to the previous quarter. Iran remains the only non-nuclear weapon state to enrich uranium to this level, raising significant concerns.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel